I am amazed at how quickly people are willing to give up their God-given rights when faced with some sort of natural disaster. Governors in most states have violated the First, Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.
After listing some of our God given rights as Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness the Declaration of Independence says: “That to secure these rights Governments are instituted among Men,”
1. First Amendment a) Free Exercise of Religion, b) right of the people peaceably to assemble
2. Fourth The right of the people to be secure in their persons
3. Fifth “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”
4. Fourteenth “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”
A few misled medical people with the press convinced us that we were faced with a plague as serious as the black plague with dead bodies lying all around. To avoid that we willingly gave up our rights.
Our economy is now destroyed. Maybe it can be restored, but it is doubtful.
Thanks
Jim Hollingsworth,
Hayden