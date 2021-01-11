I agree with Theresa Peake. Pocatello Thunder is a ridiculous name. I was following the choice of the mascot name and was so relieved with the only two choices supposedly left were Bison and Phantom. How on earth did Thunder get selected? It will be like rubbing salt into the wound every time I hear it. Oklahoma City bought the the Seattle Supersonics basketball team. Clay Bennett, the new owner, stated the team would remain in Seattle. That lasted a few weeks and then he moved it to Oklahoma City and renamed the team the Thunder. A pox on Thunder.
Rebecca Hathaway,
Pocatello