It seems the normalcy of daily life has been lost during the Pandemic started in 2020 and society is now embracing every weird, unbelievable conspiracy theory and fanatical lie, without a shred of truth to them. Too often people are being coerced to embrace “Hate Ideology” due to something they dislike in the existing Government or the social structure of the culture they either live in or by the physical differences in people, jobs they feel they deserve but don’t have, their beliefs, religions, or long lasting social patterns of the American culture after fighting a Civil War over 100 years ago. As if today it means something different than it did then, but it doesn’t. While openly using violence against those they deem are causing problems in their lives, believing that “those things being challenged must be destroyed first, to develop something better that their Hate has to offer”. Then I wonder, “How many times did that persons’ mother drop them as a baby?” Radical “hate, fear and chaos thinking” has made a definite misstep when ANYONE must be killed, harmed or abused to get a point across. Trying to base all things you need to believe in on a basis of lies and conspiracy theories, is so far off correct, it brings to mind historical disasters and memories of the Inquisition, the Salem Witch Trials and the Nazi Extermination of anyone they didn’t like or that may reject their ideology, as merely detrimental to their own existence. The well-being of a society has nothing to do with hating those different than you and is merely a means of trying to say you believe you’re superior to all others, or you believe “hate ideology” is better for you than American freedoms. When others kill or destroy to try to make a point, they’re only terrorists and not trying to build a new society but simply tear down the one they’re in and destroy it to either make themselves King, Tyrant in charge, or even part of that style of Power Group. America has recently lived through a difficult assault on our established freedom to vote our own choices during elections, by a frightening form of hate group, which is identified as Domestic Terrorists. No one is safe in these United States as our neighbors, co-workers and family members are being brainwashed by hate, simply through the fear of losing your own personal identity. While everyone needs to realize, you can become whatever you want to make of each effort of freedom we use that’s offered to each of us at every opportunity to grow as a human being and an American in this land of the free, that’s been fought for consistently and established over 200 years ago. Domestic terrorism is a real threat to our freedoms in America, no matter how many bibles they carry with their weapons.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello