Well, folks, we're now a Sanctuary City - like it or not. Before three new Council Members take their seats come January. Blad continues to show his many Mad faces of deceptive lunacy with his sleepy Council going home in the few days. And the people of the area had no voting position option. Do we allow Blad to speak for all of us?
Sadly, Blad introduced his ridiculous welcoming plan initially at a local senior care home where most couldn't hear, speak, react, and probably could care less. I visited a friend there that day. Blad, I'm afraid, has become a laughable straw-man-mayor and silly cartoon joke.
Ron Daugherty
Pocatello