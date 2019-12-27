Our company has been involved in locating businesses and developing projects in six states from Florida to Washington. We have never encountered a situation in which the decision to locate was influenced by the existence of a logo, flag or other fancy artwork.
What it is focused on are things which will make the venture successful: disposable incomes, taxes and other costs of doing business; an available educated workforce etc.
It's correct that the $100,000 proposed for rebranding is a tiny part of the total budget, but it's wrong to suggest that it shouldn't be focused on. $100,000 here and $100,000 there and pretty soon you're talking real money — and the highest real estate taxes among similar cities in Idaho.
We have experienced the loss of two businesses — both million dollar ventures — which declined to locate here due to the high real estate taxes.
Rather than 'rebranding' and sending our money out of state — which is what the mayor and council regularly rail against — they should concentrate on things which will accrue to our benefit.
Roy Miller,
Pocatello