This was the headline on a recent op-ed from The Deseret News written on June 4th of this year and signed by 23 Republican Utah state legislators. They state that conservation and stewardship of the natural environment are core Republican values. This letter summarizes their position.
They feel that free market policies are the best to address our changing climate, rather than top down federal regulations. The best way to lower emissions of CO2 is with a price signal to the private sector, which lets competition and innovation find the best solution.
They support a carbon dividends approach that puts a fee on carbon emissions (agriculture and military would be exempt) and returns all the money to the American people in dividend checks. The fee gives the markets an incentive to move to cleaner technologies, while the dividend more than protects families from the effects of higher energy prices. All will benefit from cleaner air as people move toward renewable energy.
Carbon dividends will help American manufacturers by leveling the playing field with the rest of the world by applying carbon fee to goods imported from countries that aren't doing their part to cut emissions.
Story continues below video
Environmental stewardship is a core value to younger voters (supported by Utah College Republicans and Utah Young Republicans). Carbon pricing has the support of major businesses such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Rountable, and the American Petroleum Institute.
These Republicans value stewardship of our natural resources for future generations. They call for solutions that cut emissions and drive growth through a carbon fee and dividend.