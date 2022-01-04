Seriously, Republican voters can't all continue to be duped this easily.
I'm not certain when it all began but those GOP talking heads have succeeded in dumbing down politics to the level of 3rd grade psychobable. Chicago welfare queens, giving the Panama Canal away, Limbaugh, Whitewater, Monica, lionized Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Patriot Act memes, a VP candidate who sees Russia from Alaska, Obamagate, high altitude chemtrail poisonings, secret Muslims within the WH, Obamacare death camps (seriously?), invisible Libyan yellowcake, storming through Afghanistan in 60 days (almost), 30,000 e-mails, need I continue?
While any logical, semi-intelligent, moderately educated critical thinker would by now have a clue that a scam might be in the works, apparently, millions, well? And, to boot, all this followed a few years later by the nomination of, as his sister, federal judge Maryann famously responded, "...a liar, he has no principles, none... the phoniness...".
Perhaps Republicans have a collective hearing impairment or are oblivious to the written word. When rumors of Pizzagate and child-eating pedophiles headline right-wing agendas, who needs Jimmy Kimmel monologues? Maybe it's easier to stick heads in the sand and continue to deny what is clearly evident in front of you and maybe in realizing a blunder, it's safer to fool one's self? I'm no psychologist but something does not compute here.