A recent letter to editor in the ISJ titled “election meddling” attempts to indicate a major problem with our elections is “Russians”. I will admit they attempted to influence voter’s decisions to sway votes during elections. The letter omits the fact that Barack Obama, when he was President, sent millions of our tax payer dollars to influence the voting in Israel. The letter attempts to place blame on the Republican Senate for not passing legislation to prevent “election meddling” by Russia. A problem which we will have little control and has been proven not to have changed a single vote which has existed for many years. Let’s get real and look at the real problem that does impact our elections and undermine the votes we cast. Voter identification.
Democrats refuse to pass any law that requires voter identification. Instead they promote no identification requirement. They support voting of non-citizens. They oppose any purge of voter registration. People have voted from the grave for years! They promote registration without any ID on voting day.
In the past few elections, both my wife and I received an absentee ballot or voted early. Last year, the request required us to submit a copy of our driver’s license or a state ID with our absentee ballot application. This year all Idahoans will be voting “absentee” this year. My wife and I submitted our application following instructions and received our ballot for the primary election this May. No ID verification is necessary to receive a ballot for the primary or the general election in November. After returning the ballot, I called the Bannock County elections office. I asked, “how is my ballot verified as me voting”? The answer, “they compared it with the signature on file”. Does anyone see a problem with this?
We should be protecting our voting process and taking actions to insure my and your votes count. We should not have trunk loads of ballots delivered to the precinct the day after an election. Each ballot supports a particular party. That happened in Orange County California. Instances where more votes were counted than registered voters. We need “meaningful” voter reform, not some problem that originated abroad. We need to clean up our own “election meddling” we allow when criminal acts such as these to exist because it fits our political biases.
Gene Waters,
Pocatello