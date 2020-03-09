Dear Editor, I am writing in regard to the upcoming Levy. As a native of Pocatello it was my privilege to attend three elementary schools, the original Bonneville, Washington and the first year at newly built Greenacres. This was followed by Franklin Junior High on Eighth Avenue and, my alma mater, Poky High.
My loyalty to Pocatello schools did not end at graduation. I completed my degree at Idaho State. I taught at Syringa Elementary for 32 years. I appreciated the support parents gave our learners and staff.
As times change, we have to be prepared to keep up with what is coming. Our District has done an excellent job of maintaining buildings, building safety, ADA compliance and grounds. Let’s continue to be proud and VOTE YES. A little more today will continue meeting the needs in the future.
Rita Haggardt,
Pocatello