These people from the third world do not

Have any desire to assimilate, they

Gather in enclaves and make their

Neighborhoods just like the hellholes that they came from.

Just visit any city, like Dearborn

Which has been taken over. There

Have been Americans violently attacked while trying to report on

The extreme changes to that area.

Pocatello has a mayor who just

Opened the door to the third world.

We can only assume that more

Property tax hikes are on the horizon to pay for his pet project.

Blad needs to be primaried....and

Soon.

Congressman Simpson wants

More cheap labor for local farmers

And has helped to pass a bill to

Allow immigrants from south of

Our border. And when our schools

Hospitals and jails fill with these

People.....more tax hikes on the

Horizon. There is no such thing as

Cheap labor when the tax payers have to pick up the tab. Simpson

Also needs to be primaried.

These Republicans are either

Dense or hard of hearing....I think

The electorate has made it clear that we do not want to be invaded

By third world hellholes.

Eugene Sant,

Arimo

Tags