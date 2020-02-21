The 2020 Simplot Games are in the books. For both athletes and spectators, this was an amazing display of athletic excellence. A number of Games records were broken by both boys and girls. The dedication and enthusiasm of the many volunteers was commendable. Without these supportive efforts, the Games could not be successful.
The Simplot Games is advertised as a premier athletic event, and so it is. Champions from all over the world participated this year. It was an exciting display of superior talent and dedication, and is worthy of the continued support of the sponsors and the community,
But I witnessed another, equally laudatory aspect of the Games during both the preliminary heats and the championship finals. Every competitor gave maximum effort. Some were rewarded with a spot on the podium. Others struggled to finish their particular event. But all had their individual chance to perform on the biggest high school stage in the nation. And whether an athlete set a new meet record or finished two laps behind the winner, each had their moment in the spotlight. Not everyone received a medal, but not everyone deserved a medal. But everyone had their moment, and for that the Simplot Games deserves our gratitude and good wishes.
Thanks to all who made it happen, and I personally can’t wait till next year for the same display of championship effort, not matter where an athlete might finish.
Earl Phippen,
Chubbuck