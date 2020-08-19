With so much going on around us that we can't control, and news that is largely full of vitriol or despair, I look for the good around me. I have so much of it with my family and friends, but I see it in my community, too. Here are a few things I've seen you, my neighbors and friends, do:
- A woman offering a ride to teens laden with groceries
-Donations to less fortunate individuals at street corners
-Children excited for their first library card
-People offering to pay fines for others at the library
-Friends rallying around one of their own when her husband unexpectedly dies
-People helping load a large item in someone's truck, in the middle of the road
-Himalayan Flavor restaurant offering free lunch to the community
-People who express gratitude that my place of employment is open
-A gentleman offers to help an older woman carry a heavy box into a business
And I could go on and on. You've given me lots of reasons to smile, Pocatello. Keep it up.
Annie Mendoza,
Pocatello