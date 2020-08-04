The Democrat Party has lost all sense of reality. Maybe not? Check reality. The presumptive nominee for President unfortunately has little awareness of reality. Former VP Biden recently disclosed the Democrat’s radical socialist platform a few weeks ago. The party adopted a platform of socialism written by the far left. Anyone watching could see there was zero awareness of his current situation. Unfortunately, there was a blind stare in his eyes. The look is one which each of us experience after waking up and trying to gather awareness. His limit was reached when he was barely capable of reading this from a teleprompter. He then used a prepared list to call on reporters providing questions making it appear he was capable of negotiating a press conference.
Democrat leaders attempted to hide their socialist movement, no longer. They encourage radical violent demonstrators seen burning businesses, destroying property by being silent then restrict police activities. Democrat leaders in these areas actually call this disgusting behavior justified. Then blame President Trump; even more disgusting. Democrats will stop at nothing to keep those responsible for breaking the law brought to justice and are now quivering knowing they are about to be exposed.
Those in the Obama administration who broke the law are being investigated and grand juries should be delivering indictments by September. I have no sympathy for those who broke the law. I have no sympathy for those who manufactured crimes in an attempt to hide the overthrow of our government. This is nothing short of treason. What is the penalty for treason? Democrats hope the election will save them from that penalty with a get out of jail free card. They will discontinue pursuit of justice but will look for false allegations toward those who disagree with their views. Their actions have shown a lack of respect for law enforcement and America.
Gene Waters,
Pocatello