Amongst all the news of the very real dangers of the Covid virus, national and local economic worries, and sweeping social justice movements we need to keep a sharp eye on what is happening in Portland, Oregon. Militarized federal agents, those of the unmarked black vehicles and unrecognized military uniforms, were sent unasked onto the streets of Portland. They took people off the streets and detained them. The city's Mayor, the State's Gov., both state Senators and two House members have said in no uncertain terms that they are to get out of their state, that they do not need nor want their help. Leaders of a Democratic Republic do not send "Brown Shirts" to repress their citizens. This is the second time these forces have been seen in the national news, the first time being when President Trump used them to take the walk to the church. Who are these well armed threatening gangs of people? What is their chain of command, who do they answer to?
Carol Joy Garvin-Merz,
Ovid, Idaho