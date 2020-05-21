After reading Steve Bevin's HATE filled article about President Trump, I have three questions for him!
1. What has Donald Trump done that has been harmful or detrimental to your personally?
2. What has Donald Trump done that has been harmful or detrimental to this country?
3. You say that Trump as handled the COVID-19 pandemic horribly. Just what would you have done? Cone on, tell all of us ignorant Trump worshipers the brilliant solutions locked up in that brain of yours.
I'll wait for your response in the Journal.
Bob Friedel,
Chubbuck