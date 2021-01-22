Reading Stephen Hartgen's January 17 Opinion shows his rhetoric is part of the problem. You must recognize the problem before you can find a solution. Leftist put-downs were at the root of the January 6 violent insurrection at the Capital? How ridiculous. No put-down is so egregious that it should spark an attempted violent overthrow of our democracy.
As for put-downs, Mr. Hartgen should read some of the things Congressmen and Senators from both parties have said about each other on the floor of the Congress. There are some great put-downs to be found there.
Which television network and how many talk radio hosts repeatedly speak of democrats and liberals as the “enemy” of America?
Though Pogo once joked, “we have met the enemy and he is us," Democrats, Republicans, Independents, conservatives and liberals are not the enemy. They are Americans who might have a different view of the country. Most want the same things for their families; good jobs, financial security, a safe place to live, a secure future for their kids, etc.
People who take up arms against the country are the enemy. If they come from within, they are traitors. Political opponents are not the enemy. Hartgen needs to widen his perspective to include sources other than the GOP propaganda television network and talk radio hosts. A much more balanced perspective would be nice.
He did get one thing right though – Donald J Trump’s “unbounded hubris and egomania.” It was Donald J Trump who attempted a coup d’état, supported by violent insurrectionists at the Capital. He, and the violent terrorists who support him, are the true enemies of our Republic.
Keith Ellsworth,
Pocatello