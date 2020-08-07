First, Brad Little is doing a pretty good job and does not need to be recalled especially for the foolish reasons Mr. Roske presented regarding the Covid-19 controls that Governor Little has imposed and recommended. Obviously, Mr. Roske is upset that the Covid-19 virus has impacted his life and is disturbed that the government is expecting him to do something he doesn’t like, which is to help other Idaho and Pocatello citizens. Believe it or not, none of us are happy about the impact this has had on our lives.
Mr. Roske backs up his assertion that, as he put it, “The Science” doesn’t support the use of facemasks, by presenting data that he wants us to read from an organization that has been internationally identified to support numerous types of Conspiracy Theories or the real fake news. To be kind regarding his assertions, the common facemask that most of us are wearing, does have its limits and only certain nationally certified facemasks as the N95, that medical personnel wear provide true protection. However, “The Science” still fully supports the benefits of wearing the common facemasks. The epidemiological studies and statistics from the USA and other parts of the world show that wearing facemasks and social distancing significantly helps to reduce the infection rate.
So I refute your assertion that I’m in the realm of the “stupid” because I wear a facemask. What you are promoting is inconsiderate to those that are working hard to deal with this crisis and prevent not only contracting it but also spreading it. In addition, your assertion that “The Science” is wrong by promoting Conspiracy Theories, is dangerous.
Facemasks along with social distancing does help a lot and thankfully SE Idaho (that’s us) has so far kept the spread of the virus in control such that we haven’t overwhelmed our medical services. Although we can question them, we need to respect and believe the experts, and not the fake news just because it makes you feel good. Also, pray that a effective vaccine or other treatment is found soon, as the virus is not going away and we will all, sooner or later, be exposed to it.
Robert Marcinko,
Pocatello