In your ISJ letter of 4/1/20, you say that you and I differ in that you choose to simply accept other people’s religious beliefs, whatever they are, without criticism, while I refuse to play by those rules and rudely attack your faith. You represent a social tradition with which I am familiar: it’s the “religion is a touchy, private matter; avoid bringing it up, but particularly avoid criticizing anyone’s faith” tradition. That attitude ignores that fact that many religious beliefs have harmful consequences. Consider those children who die in Idaho every year because their parents’ religious beliefs forbid them to seek medical help, or the “Jihad” tradition in Islam. We do differ significantly: I believe that religion must not be exempted from critical examination.
Leonard Hitchcock,
Pocatello