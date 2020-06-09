Mr. Friedel (ISJ – 5-24-20) asked what has Trump done that is harmful or detrimental to me and the country. It’s NOT about me, it’s about the entire country and its millions of orders of magnitude greater than me. It’s about the survival of the United States and saving it from a person hell-bent on becoming its dictator. Below is a sampling of Trumps “accomplishments”: Refers to the free press as “enemies of the people”, something common to all dictators. Pushed new tax laws benefiting mostly big business and the rich. Cut hundreds of millions of funding from public health care and keeps trying to “kill” the Affordable Care Act. Refuses to accept science in making any decision. Claims global warming is a hoax and refuses to take action to curb it, supports counterproductive fossil fuel industry. Weakened consumer protection laws that keep us safe in so many ways. Trusts Putin’s lies over our intelligence agencies creditable reports (Putin and Trump have a lot in common). Relaxed or eliminated environmental rules which had given us cleaner air and water. Yanked us out of arms agreements/treaties harming our allies, weakening our alliances and strengthening our enemies. Backed out of trade agreements and initiated tariffs causing hardship for farmers (with increasing suicides), increase in bankruptcies and consumer costs, and job losses. Encourages meddling in our elections for his benefit. Fired inspector generals who oversee and report questionable and/or corrupt activities instead of “turning a blind eye”, as demanded by Trump. And perhaps Trump’s biggest damage is making numerous ethnically and racially divisive statements while condoning the actions of hate groups and continuously inciting violence. A summation is best described as total abuse of power with spineless congressional republicans supporting WHATEVER he does, no matter how unlawful or damaging or in violation of oaths of office or The Constitution. And, what should have been done to reduce the effect of a covid-19 pandemic? Kept the pandemic response group together, assembled medical experts at the first indication of a possible pandemic, listened to their advice, decided how to proceed, implemented appropriate decisions, mobilized and funded companies to manufacture and distribute, to ALL states (regardless of political leaning), medical supplies/equipment without threatening retribution, relied on medical experts to make “uncensored” public status reports without “glowering” over them (as Trump does), tell the truth instead of lying and accepted responsibility, whatever the outcome. With Trump given “free rein” by republicans, some of the last words of Heather Heyer, the woman killed while counter-protesting at a White Nationalist rally (AKA, White Supremacists), are more appropriate now than ever, especially with an upcoming election, which Trump will surely try to hijack, “IF YOU’RE NOT OUTRAGED, YOU’RE NOT PAYING ATTENTION!”. Some would like to hear what Trump cult members think he has done to MAGA and what reasons, if any, they have for supporting, putting it mildly, an extremely distasteful individual.
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello