Martin Hackworth wrote, “George Floyd, a black man, was killed . . . while in the process of being arrested for attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. His arrest was problematic for the arresting officers who used force to restrain him. This lead (sic) to his death.” He continued, “There is no good excuse for . . . Derek Chauvin to restrain Mr. Floyd with a knee to his neck for over eight minutes. . . .”
Problematic for the officers. Mr. Floyd was handcuffed (a point that Mr. Hackworth, a white man, I believe, apparently thinks not worth mentioning) while Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for some six minutes until he went completely still. One minute later, one of Officer Chauvin's colleagues checked for a pulse and didn't find one. Two minutes after that, Officer Chauvin stopped kneeling on Mr. Floyd's neck. Mr. Floyd, for some reason, was dead.
Mr. Hackworth asked and answered a complex moral question just before the “no good excuse” passage: "Should Mr. Floyd have died at the hands of the police? Absolutely not, at least in my opinion."
Let’s put a bit more flesh on this. Mr. Hackworth won’t mind. "If you think it is appropriate for a police officer to kneel on a prone, handcuffed, non-responsive man's neck for almost three minutes, while other police officers on the scene stand by, I don't agree with you, but isn't it great that everybody gets to express an opinion?"
Opinions. I’m a fierce advocate for freedom of expression, but I’m not certain that the Gray Lady was duty-bound to give carte blanche to a United States senator who had already declared that American military forces should commit war crimes on American soil. (“It is especially forbidden . . . to declare that no quarter will be given.”). The Honorable Senator is an Army veteran, which may be why he subsequently declared that he didn’t mean what he’d actually tweeted. He got his piece in. You can still read it. The Times just fired an editor who admitted that he hadn’t even read the piece.
What knotty ethical conundrum will we next encounter in the Hackworthy Lecture Series? Maybe . . . "Should reporters who reveal unflattering truths about the president be killed? The Saudis and the Russians do it. We should at least start the conversation, conduct a poll."
Roger Freeman, PhD,
Pocatello