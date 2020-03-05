Mr. Jones: I'm sure you must be aware that there are two sides to every story. The positive and the negative. Yet, it seems that any article relating to our President you only always write the negative.
Now being the honest, truthful and fair person I'm sure you want the public to think you are, would you just once write a column in the ISJ noting all of the positive accomplishments created while President Trump has been in office?
How remember, your reputation for honesty, truthfulness and fairness is at stake!
Bob Friedel,
Chubbuck