I want to respond to Danny Higgins. You really need to go to the many things Donald Trump has "done" for our country. In less than a year we have the vaccine against the Covid-19 virus, an accomplishment they said couldn't be done. Myself & many others never doubted the President that he could get a vaccine out within that time. We always knew he would. If the democrats had to do this,, they would still be figuring how they could do it. He gave our brave military a raise, it's been I don't know how long since they had received one, gave our military permission to bomb Isis w/o calling to get permission as it was w/Obama & Biden.
Also, he took on Isis & killed the caliphate.
Also, your letter stated that Trump didn't do any peace deals! He has 4 treaties with other countries & Isreal! So I would call those treaties. He moved our embassy to Jerusalem. Other president's said they would, President Trump did it! The president has been also picked for 4 Nobel Peace Prizes, for the peace treaties!
Biden will be the most corrupt president, EVER, you can slide Obama into that little tidbit as well. Also, Harris is the most liberal senator, EVER!
We would of had 4 more years if big tech & the media wouldn't have hid the damming evidence of Biden & his son. Alot of democrats said that would've never voted for Biden if they knew the truth. Woolah! the media & big tech are now reporting it. They were all afraid of another Trump administration because they knew that with all great things Trump has done in his first 4 years, another 4 years would kill their utopia they so wanted to implement.
What a corrupt bunch of people. They knew if President Trump were re-rlected that would've kept our American values safe, our military would stay strong and lest we forget, China would've been handled. Now, China will move in the White House. Biden is close with the CCP & we all better be afraid. Can't you see by now with the corrupt news finally reporting this?? There was so much corruption in this election that everyone should be disgusted. But yet here we are,Obama, 3.0! Since we had 8 years of Obama, this continues with this administration.
Now we all have to suffer for what the media did, the manipulation of the election & downright hate some of the American people had for the President and for the people who believed in him. If you think all the violence is going to magically disappear because Biden will be president, think again, almost all of the violence was in "blue" states, this could've been handled but they didn't accept the help from President Trump. How quickly you forget! Remember when your taxes go up, Biden did it, when he downgrades our military, gives amnesty to 11 million, most are criminals & are here illegally, our jobs go back overseas and the myriad of things that will follow & when he goes to nuts & has to step down, Kamala Harris steps in, if you think Biden is corrupt, Harris is gonna finish killing our beloved America.
So if I were you I'd find another news source, because sir, you are sadly mistaken about our current Commander-in-Chief!
You really need to verse yourself in exactly what this president has done for our country. But I believe that you have so much hate inside you, you couldn't see exactly what was done. There are so many things the democrats did to this president that there's not enough room to put them down. One thing I can leave you with is, Russia, all a hoax, perpetrated by failed Democrat, Hillary Clinton & the democrats. It has been documented that it was false. So go ahead & read that. I think that if any other person besides President Trump was in the White House, they would've left the presidency, but it was Trump, the only one who would stand up & fight everyday for this country & who would still have accomplished the great things while fighting this hoax! Then If you still see nothing the President did for our country or find no corruption that happened to this president, then sir, you are a foolish man.
Kimi Olson,
Sandy, Utah