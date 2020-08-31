If Ybarra is only a glorified secretary, who then in the State Board of Education has an experience or deep understanding of education in Idaho?
Could that be why schooling for public schools has become laden with multiple expenses for students?
When I and also my children went to school we didn't have to furnish Kleenex tissues, etc for each child. We had to supply pencils, notebooks, crayons. Also, in fifth grade we didn't have to spend four hours per evening on homework! Next, the children will be ask to bring toilet paper and paper to dry their hands on! Next they will expect the students to buy their own desks!
Free public schools should be free public schools!
The Idaho Legislature has repeatedly lowered taxes and at the same time increased the cost of higher education almost to the point where a lot of students simply cannot afford to attend our Colleges and Universities.
Normally when the legislature decides to lower taxes it is because wages have been raised. However, because the legislature is greatly influenced by business, in Idaho that is not the case! The Republicans always are for less government interference but I don't see that here. Instead, I see the legislature and Business community working together to make Idaho become a land of peons slaving for Big Business.
Something is wrong with this equation....
Karla Wynn,
Pocatello