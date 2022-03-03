Have you been following what is going on in the Legislature?
It’s a radical right fiesta. Where to begin?
How about locking out journalists from the proceedings? Republican lawmakers are extending pandemic-era rules that restrict when journalists can report from the floors of state legislative chambers and, in effect, making it easier to dodge the press. Does it tell you something when they don’t want you to know what they’re up to?
The animals can’t have personhood? What, you ask, is that all about? They don’t want trees, deer, rivers or anything other than humans to have rights to protection. Ponder on that for a moment. House Bill 647.
How about preventing you from changing your political affiliation when voting? Oh no. Democrats could register as Republicans and vote in the primary for the Republicans with the most moral value or brainpower. Can’t have that. But I urge you, Democrats, to do so and soon. House Bill 849.
They aren’t leaving out attention to your drift boat, rubber raft, canoe or even paddleboard. You will now shell out for a state registration for nearly anything that floats if our enthusiastic legislators have their way. This is House Bill 519. The only things exempt, and I quote from the bill, are “inflatable air mattresses, single inner tubes, and beach and water toys." How will that affect your pocketbook? Aren’t we glad our Republican friends are standing up for less government intrusion?
Here’s House Bill 441: “Relating to care of biological products; repealing Section 39-1501, Idaho Code, relating to vaccines, antitoxins, and other sera; and declaring an emergency and providing an effective date." I can’t discover what this is about. The bill is 1/3 page and quite mystifying.
Let’s not think the Senate isn’t partying too. They are. Big time. Remember back in school how we learned how the commies got people to turn in their relatives to the state for a bounty? Welcome to our new world. Senate Bill 1309 will allow family members to squeal on a girl/woman attempting to have a say about her own body for a cash reward. This would threaten the woman for four years: “Any female upon whom an abortion has been attempted or performed, the father of the preborn (yes, they’re preborn now, not unborn) child, a grandparent of the child, a sibling of the preborn child, or an aunt or uncle of the pre-born child may maintain an action for: And it’s top priority. “An emergency existing therefor, which emergency is hereby declared to exist, this act shall be in full force and effect thirty days following signature by the Governor."
Let’s not leave out the Day of Tears, flag at half staff to mourn all the fetuses lost.
This is only the first page of what’s afoot. My source is https://openstates.org/id/bills, but feel free to get the same information at https://legislature.idaho.gov/. There are 3,579 bills in the works.
Barbara Harp
Mackay