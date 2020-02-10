I want to publicly thank Mitt Romney for his recent words and vote to convict President Donald Trump on the abuse of power charge.
As I listened to Romney's speech explaining his vote, I was reminded of the story told in the third chapter of the Book of Daniel in the Bible.
In this Scripture, Nebuchadnezzar (King of Babylon), set up a golden image and commanded all his subjects that they should fall down and worship the image. Any subject who refused to do this would be thrown into a "burning fiery furnace."
In those days, a few devout Jews at the King's Court (Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-nego) were committed to the true God of Israel. They understood the severe punishment they would face for their non-compliance, but they refused to fall down and worship the false image.
In his rage, Nebuchadnezzar ordered his servants to throw the three men into the fiery furnace. Not long afterward, Nebuchadnezzar looked into the furnace expecting to witness the deaths of the prisoners. Instead, he saw the three men walking around inside the furnace unharmed by the flames.
He was "astonished" when he realized that a fourth man had mysteriously joined the condemned men in the inferno. In the end, King Nebuchadnezzar called Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-nego out of the fiery furnace. He acknowledged their God and gave them honors.
As I read this Scripture and try to relate it to my own times, I ask myself what would a "burning fiery furnace" look like in the the United States in the year 2020? I have to conclude that it would be lies, harassment, and intimidation heaped on individuals like Sen. Romney who are not afraid to call out bad behavior when it is their duty to do so.
It takes no courage at all to call out misbehavior on players of the opposing team (when you have no friends, relatives, employers, and associates on that team). But these days, it takes a great deal of courage to call out the misbehavior of high-ranking officials on your own team.
I am not hopeful that President Trump and his supporters will acknowledge their error, as Nebuchadnezzar did. But I want to assure Sen. Romney that there are many good people in the United States (and around the world) who listened to your speech and were "astonished" at the courage you displayed. You will forever be remembered in our hearts. Thank you, again.
Rochelle Anderson,
Pocatello