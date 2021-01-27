Re: front page article today about the publicity stunt to impeach Governor Little
The writer consulted an expert in the field, Jim Jones, former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme court and got his opinion which was "publicity stunt". The writer chose Jim Jones as a respected and authoritative source for this opinion.
Yet, the editor has ignored this opinion. By placing this meaningless article on the front page of the ISJ, the editor has given the very publicity that was sought ..
An editor must make decisions about what is and is not newsworthy. The editor has failed in this case. Granting front page access to a publicity stunt encourages publicity hounds from all political spectra to persist in their lies, distortions, and showboating antics. This leads to further polarization and division within the country.
Please be a part of the solution.
Please do not publicize self-promoting individuals when their main intention is self-promotion through the promulgation of outrageous claims and actions.
You, the editor, get to make the judgement call. Please make different choices in the future.
Ronald Solbrig,
Pocatello