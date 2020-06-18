I find the fact that I am trying to gracefully address public urination on city golf courses reminiscent of working as a middle school principal. However, needs must, and I am doing what I can to respond to complaints by Pocatello citizens and taxpayers who use and fund our golf courses. This is not on the top of world issues at the moment, but it is also much more easily locally solved than any of those problems.
Apparently, there are a few gentlemen who find using the public restrooms provided by the golf courses too inconvenient and insist on taking public urination breaks on the courses during their games. Understandably, this is not attractive to many other players and many who own homes bordering the golf courses. Those complaining include both men and women.
The Parks and Recreation Department, the citizen Golf Advisory Committee, and FORE Golf, who manage the golf courses for the City, have taken a number of steps over the years to try to convince these few players to refrain from public urination including the following:
· Restroom location information is included on the score cards and at strategic Tee Boxes at both courses;
· Restroom directional/informational signs are posted on the Riverside maintenance building;
· Golf course Marshalls and Golf Advisory Committee Members make all possible efforts to remind patrons about appropriate golf course etiquette;
· Men's League participants are asked to share information with other golfers regarding utilization of the available restrooms;
· FORE Golf sends out periodic e-mail blasts to all members addressing the issue of public urination and the need to utilize available restrooms.
According to the Mayor’s Office this is what you should do if you witness public urination:
Contact the Pocatello Police Department non-emergency number at 208.234.6100. Identify (by name or description) the person and give specifics so the officer knows who to contact, where the incident occurred, and at what time. You will need to sign the citation as the reporting party, unless the officer witnessed the incident. If the matter is contested, you will need to testify, positively identify the individual, and be willing to describe what you observed. Witness testimony is a critical component in prosecution.
A cell phone could be useful for discrete verification. Having contact numbers for the Golf Course Marshalls and/or the FORE on-site staff on speed dial in case you are a witness to public urination and need assistance quickly could be useful in terms of identifying the offending gentleman while he is still on the course. In my experience, calling folks on their inappropriate behavior is frequently enough to get them to stop.
It takes a community to create a community. Together with our City staff, I believe we can at least make progress in eliminating the problem of public urination on our golf courses. Probably a couple prosecutions and the resulting community notoriety for the individuals involved will help deter others. Unfortunately, I also believe it will take a consistent effort to create consistent results.
And to the very few gentlemen who relieve themselves in public while playing golf - Really? Please just stop! This is as problem you can easily solve!
Thank you on behalf of your fellow Pocatellans and taxpayers.
Chris Stevens,
Pocatello City Councilwoman