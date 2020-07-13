Most of us, liberal or conservative-leaning, do not welcome being regulated, though most thoughtful people recognize that some regulation is necessary if we are to live together safely and productively in society.
For example, imagine you have given your 8-year-old daughter permission to ride her bike over to her best friend’s house for a sleepover. She is excited, but she follows your rules to ride her bike on the sidewalk only and walk it across the two cross streets between your home and theirs.
But, a car weaves down the road and bounces onto the sidewalk, ending her dreams and yours, and harming your entire family forever.
Further imagine the driver is a young man who rarely drinks heavily, but he had just been celebrating at his best friend’s wedding. Imagine that no one stopped him from getting into that driver’s seat because we had failed to pass a law that made driving while drunk illegal. Imagine we had not launched campaigns that said, “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk.”
We now know that without a doubt wearing a mask in public places will help prevent a lethal virus from weaving its way down the road until it hits someone who is loved and vulnerable, shattering more lives and families.
I ask the mayor and the city council: if your heart went out for this little girl (and the young man), then protect everyone, especially our elderly and vulnerable. Require and promote wearing mask coverings in public spaces.
Dorinda Glennon,
Inkom