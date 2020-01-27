I thank the Journal for publishing Professor Emeritus Schow's open letter simultaneously with Poet Lariat Angell's open ode. It put into bold relief the sophistication of the arguments on either side of The Debate That Need Not Be Named.
I have had tremendous respect for Professor Schow ever since I took a course from him more than a decade ago. I will on request name witnesses who can substantiate this claim. I nonetheless believe that he is mistaken when he writes to Senator Crapo, "Asserting some independence from slavish fidelity to Trump and to questionable party priorities will not cost you your seat." I suggest that Senator Crapo has a more nuanced appreciation of "primary”, when that word is used as a verb, than could Professor Schow or Professor Booth or any other professor of English. The Honorable Senator, though four years out from reelection, knows that if he so much as says boo about even the Cub Scout dues, he runs the risk of being labeled human scum. And then somebody like 3% McGeachin or even Double-Down Zollinger might . . .
Professor Schow may not be able to read beyond the ellipsis, but Senator Crapo can. Senator Crapo knows the power of Twitter and the reach of the taxpayer-funded Keep America Great Rally Tour Machine. If the Honorable Senator could predict the outcome and the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election, he . . .
There’s that danged ellipsis again. sigh
Roger Freeman, PhD,
Pocatello