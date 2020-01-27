Banning abortion in Idaho won’t make it less common – it will simply make it less safe. Dangerous abortion ban legislation criminalizes doctors who provide safe, legal medical care, and does nothing to address the root causes of unplanned and unsafe pregnancies. For the sake of all Idahoans who deserve accurate, comprehensive, and compassionate health care – Idaho lawmakers must do better.
Idahoans face significant barriers to accessing preventative reproductive health care such as birth control and STD testing. Instead of pushing harmful and dangerous abortion restrictions such as unconstitutional gestational limits and TRAP laws (Targeted Restrictions on Abortion Providers), Idaho legislators should focus on improving the health care Idahoans need to stay healthy and prevent unintended pregnancies in the first place. Everyone in Idaho, regardless of their geographical location, deserves comprehensive care that will improve health outcomes and promote healthy, planned pregnancies.
Paige McMahon,
Boise