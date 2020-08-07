For seven years (1993-2001), I was honored to serve as the United States Attorney for Idaho, the chief federal law enforcement officer in the state. I have watched with growing concern as President Trump has eroded our system of justice, and politicized the Department of Justice for his own purposes.
I’m supporting Joe Biden because we need a president who will not threaten judicial independence, but protect it. We need a president who will appoint an attorney general who understands that their client isn’t the president; it’s the United States.
We need a president who will not reward his political cronies with pardons and commutations, threaten to prosecute political opponents, and interfere in legitimate law enforcement investigations.
And, finally, we need a president who is committed to providing equal access to justice to all American citizens, and who honors the rule of law. Joe Biden will be that president. Please join me in supporting Joe Biden this November.
Betty Richardson,
Boise