If no congressional action is taken soon, the USPS will run out of cash by September. Congressional mandates and the COVID-19 has taken away the revenue needed for the Postal Service to operate on a “break even”basis. A congressional stimulus of $25 billion is needed to protect a public service to deliver checks, medicines, mail-in votes and other important correspondence to every American no matter where they live or work, six-days a week. Privatization would most likely increase rates to our customers and reduce service, especially in rural areas in Idaho.
The Postal Service employs more than 97,000 military veterans and is one of the largest employers of veterans in the country.
Please contact your representatives in Congress to let them know how important the USPS is to help strengthen the economy of our great nation providing the service everyone is entitled to at the lowest possible rates. Thank you.
John Paige,
Pocatello