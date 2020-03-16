I am concerned about the political situation in America. It is important for me to speak up for truth, the rule of law, and respectful communication among Americans. We live within a system of democracy which is rare in the world. When we observe people in countries who experience oppression, our democracy is a treasure.
As a citizen of our democracy, it is my responsibility to learn about the policies that are best for all people and to vote for individuals who support policies that serve the American people. It is vital that we communicate with one another with respect.
I understand some of the reasons people supported Trump. Individuals may have voted for change or felt left out of the political system. America now needs a different President. America needs a President who is truthful, respects the laws of America, and is respectful of all people. The current President fails to demonstrate truthfulness, fails to respect people with whom he disagrees, and fails to respect the laws that form our democracy.
I urge each American to vote in the 2020 Presidential election and to vote for the individual who upholds truth and supports policies that best serve the people of America.
Mary Brower, MPA,
Pocatello