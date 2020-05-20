There has been a bit of recent push-back to the idea that some Pocatello City Council members believe there need to be adjustments made to the current process for selecting Advisory Committee members. I believe council members are justified given the language of the pertinent Idaho Statutes.
Idaho Constitution 50-210. BOARDS — COMMISSIONS states: “The mayor and council shall have authority to appoint such boards, commissions and committees as may be deemed necessary or expedient to assist the mayor and council in better carrying out the responsibilities of their offices. … All appointments to permanent boards, commissions or committees shall be made by the mayor with the advice and approval of the council …”.
Since the statute states committees exist to help the Council do its job and the Council may give advice. I believe council members have a material interest in the application and appointment processes of these bodies in an effort to ensure we have the highest level of community expertise advising us and the mayor.
Chris Stevens,
Pocatello City Council