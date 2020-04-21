This note is written to the Journal in order to relate a most pleasant incident I experienced with various personnel at Bannock County Courthouse late last autumn.
I went to both the courthouse extension and the main building twice in the course of two days in order to file some legal work. There is no way to tell you what a rewarding effort it was. The people I approached in both buildings could not have been nicer or more accommodating.
Since I am elderly, sometimes it take me longer to comprehend legal processes. Everyone to whom I spoke was courteous and careful to make me understand. They treated me as if it were their pleasure to do so.
A stranger in the main courthouse went out of his way to direct me to the place I needed to be. He even suggested the elevator as opposed to the stairts.
Marg Griffin,
Pocatello