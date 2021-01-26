That pesky Republican-controlled Idaho legislature is at it again. Those conservative sons-of-guns don’t want anybody but them making decisions in the Gem State. Their latest Mensa move is trying to control how fellow Republican Gov. Brad Little handles emergency situations. This is especially timely because the U.S. is, if you haven’t heard, trying to deal with an emergency, a pandemic that has taken more American lives than World War II. In this, Idaho has fared better than most states with Little calling the shots.
Little is concerned the proposed legislation would most likely cost Idaho beaucoup federal dollars targeting vaccine distribution by FEMA and the National Guard as well as distribution of personal protective gear to seriously overworked health care workers. I’d like to see just one of these bureaucrats spend a day helping out in a hospital or nursing home.
Full disclosure, I am 78 and have two heart conditions. If I contract COVID-19, I am toast. So I am not a disinterested spectator here. I want the vaccine. And I don’t want health decisions made by the same legislative body whose particular expertise is passing unconstitutional bills that get the state sued. Ag Gag, anybody? And there are other examples.
Then there is their vote prohibiting legislators with serious health issues from working remotely. And when Idaho voters reacted to the legislature’s refusal to pass expanded Medicare by first getting it on the ballot and then passing it, legislation was introduced to kill the electorate’s ability to enact initiatives. That riled up even rank-and-file Republicans. Really responsive to the peoples’ needs, aren’t they.
I am not surprised that the fingerprints of Reps. Heather Scott, whose political skill is waving a confederate flag from the bed of a truck, and Barbara Ehardt, who thinks coaching basketball has expanded her cognitive skills to where she can run a university better than its president, are all over this new restrictive legislation.
Politics are politics and posturing is to be expected. But now these dilettantes are messing with human lives. Will somebody turn their collective light switch to off and keep it there for a while?
Glenn Alford,
Pocatello