Local officials can no longer hide the truth of the huge property tax increase in Bannock County behind misleading press releases and propaganda about declining levy rates and controlled spending. The evidence recently arrived in local mailboxes.
Unfortunately, taxpayers don’t have the ability to extort increased funding from our employers under threat of property seizure like the local government entities can. Yes, local government officials are supposed to work for us, the taxpayers, even though they seem to have forgotten this important point. Or, have simply chosen to ignore it.
Since local authorities believe they have some special insight as to how to spend our money better than we can, I would ask any or all of them to tell us where we should cut our spending in support of the local community and economy in order to pay the large increase in property taxes they had the wisdom to impose on us. Should we cancel our subscriptions to the ISJ? Do we stop supporting the youth of the community when they come knocking on our doors looking for financial support for special activities and sports programs? When School District #25 comes begging for another levy or bond, do we vote “no”?
Please oh mighty sages of Bannock County and Pocatello, enlighten us as to what we should do.
Since I really don’t expect any type of response from local officials, here is what we can do. As the county commissioners come up for reelection in the coming years, if any of them actually have the nerve to run again, we can work relentlessly and tirelessly to throw their deceptive, tax and spend butts out of office. In two years, the three remaining current council members for Pocatello will be up for reelection. If they dare to run again after their part in this tax and spend fiasco, we can send them packing too. The council incumbent that was supposedly “unbeatable” in the recent election was soundly defeated. It can be done again.
Don’t just sit back and complain folks. Take action!
Robert Bartlett
Pocatello