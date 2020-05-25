Don’t let it come as a surprise if no general election is held in November. Some of us already know, from his bag of dirty tricks, that Trump and the republicans will do whatever it takes to keep him in office. Trump has made the comment, “I have the right to do a lot of things that people don’t even know about,”. He may very well have been referring to the Presidential Emergency Action Documents (PEADs). The PEADs are little known, classified documents when upon the declaration of a national emergency can give the president extraordinary power/authority. Very little is known of the of the PEADs; their content is a closely guarded secret. Although there is little doubt that we still probably would have had a pandemic even if the country had been better prepared, there is also little doubt that the pandemic was made even more severe because of the inaction, ignorance and stupidity of Trump. However, a more severe pandemic may be to Trump’s advantage; it has enabled him to declare a national emergency allowing the PEADs to come into play. Trump is now beginning to realize that Biden has a good chance of winning the election. The PEADs can be used, a better word being, “misused”, for Trump's political and personal gain, giving him, perhaps, unlimited power, possibly even including the suspension of the election and censoring and shutting down news media, just as “starters”. And of course, we know from previous unwavering support for Trump, congressional republicans will do whatever he dictates. They have forgotten/ignored that their sworn loyalty, per their oath of office, is to The Constitution of the United States, NOT Trump. Once some of the PEADs are implemented, the legal interpretation of some may be questionable and debatable, most likely because of how Trump will want to misuse them. However, if any were to be referred to the Supreme Court, the outcome of any SCOTUS decision would likely favor Trump since he has “stacked” the court with judges who would likely rule in his favor. With congressional republicans ignoring their oath, and SCOTUS ruling in favor of Trump on any PEADs, they would be paving the way for completing Trump’s rise to Dictator of the United States, for life! If the above scenario were to play out, and the chances of it happening are probably much higher than many may think, based on Trump’s abhorrent behavior and since republicans have put no checks and balances on a corrupt and unfit president, the country would be in for a dark and destructive future. Legislation has been introduced by Senator Markey of Massachusetts named ‘‘Restraint of Executive in Governing Nation Act of 2020’’ requiring that the president disclose PEADs to the appropriate congressional committees. It has never been more important, for the survival of our country, that citizens contact their congressional representatives and demand they support this bill, and that they vote to override any presidential veto which Trump is sure to do! Otherwise, it would mean saying “goodbye” for what this country has been, and for what it’s stood for since the signing of The Declaration of Independence in 1776!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello