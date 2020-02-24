Not long ago, I walked into a conversation about the Electoral College. I got the impression that the topic had recently been in the news. Two of the interlocutors were insisting that we must keep the EC because without it there would be less incentive for Presidential candidates to campaign in Idaho. I found this puzzling, given that right now there is exactly zero incentive for any Presidential candidate to campaign in Idaho, if the purpose is to get electoral votes. (For those who slept through Civics, the candidate who wins the popular vote in any given state gets all of that state’s electoral votes.) Idaho has not gone for a Democratic candidate since 1964. (For those who slept through Arithmetic, ask a friend.) Idaho these days would go for Putin over Bernie or Biden or Bloomberg or Buttigieg, as long as Putin had (R) after his name and stated very earnestly, from Moscow, through a translator, that he had been born in Wisconsin, and then held up an official-looking document printed in Cyrillic (or Aramaic or Greek or Klingon) with “Birth Certificate” and “Waukesha” written in with a Sharpie.
Over the past thirty years, there have been seven Presidential elections. Here is an exhaustive list of the years in which, during that period, the Republican candidate won the nationwide popular vote: 2004.
What information outlet today would advocate for a patently anti-democratic institution that disproportionately benefits Republicans? CNN? MSNBC? NYT? NPR? CSM? ISJ? Someone please help, because I’m stumped.
Roger Freeman,
Pocatello