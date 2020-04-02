Pastor Tim Remington determines to hold church services contrary to what the government has required. I am not sure why, but it may be that based on the First Amendment he may feel the government has no authority to shut down the church.
What is the standard? What is the data that will show us that it is safe to open business and group meetings again?
Pastor Remington took a lot of flack over his decision, even from some of his good friends, when they ought to have said that they wished they had the courage he had.
Is there any way to prove that what the government has required is necessary?
Do they know for sure what they are requesting, especially when their predictions change daily?
It appears impossible to know the truth in the matter so in that case the government should have made suggestions, not shut the country down. More people will die from this economic catastrophe than the virus.
Jim Hollingsworth,
Hayden, Idaho