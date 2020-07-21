The COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend our lives and our economy. As America’s labor movement, we must urgently address the public health crisis and the economic damage it is causing. This crisis is showing that we cannot have a healthy economy without a healthy workforce.
For too many of us still working on the front lines of this pandemic, simply going to work could mean getting sick or even losing our lives. Millions of workers are now unemployed as this pandemic has ripped across our country. Working people are among the hardest hit, and our senators must act with urgency to pass the HEROES Act, which will put our country on the path to recovery.
It is crucial that our elected leaders at every level of government act to save our nation, save our economy and save lives. We will demand action from our senators before this crisis pushes our nation past the point of no return.
The HEROES Act is the road map to rebuilding America and saving working families.
We need to keep all workers safe and healthy on the job by demanding that government agencies charged with keeping us safe at work do their job and function properly. As front-line workers heroically put themselves and their health at risk every single day, we will stand up and say with conviction that workers are essential, not expendable.
Every worker would rather earn a paycheck than receive an unemployment check. We must ensure that working people are kept on the payrolls for the duration of this crisis, and we demand that the government protect our earned pension benefits.
While this pandemic continues to unfold, our vital public services are being stretched to the breaking point. Congress needs to invest in our state and local governments, our public schools and the U.S. Postal Service.
America is going through a health crisis, yet the first thing millions of people are losing is their health insurance. We cannot have a healthy economy without a healthy workforce. We need to expand health care coverage by stressing the need to make COBRA benefits available and affordable for all workers who are now out of work.
With the highest number of unemployed Americans since the Great Depression, we need to provide good jobs for all workers. This is a wake-up call to make long-overdue investments in a key pillar of the economy: our infrastructure. There is no better time than now to reinvest in the vital infrastructure we need to protect our country and boost the creation of good jobs.
We demand that our elected leaders—especially our senators—step up during this time of unprecedented challenge. They must do the right thing for America’s workers and our families. This is a moment that demands clear action and common purpose. Any meaningful recovery will require our government to prioritize working families.
Workers built America. We keep this nation running every day, and we will rebuild America’s prosperity. Now we must stand up and demand action from our government; we must call for the Senate to pass the HEROES Act.
Nate Roberts,
President of Pocatello Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO