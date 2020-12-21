Who is next to be vaccinated after the front line health workers and nursing home residents and staff?
The Idaho website for COVID-19 says the Governor has an Advisory Group on Immunization Practice who develops recommendations on the practice of vaccinations. The following are the first two goals and principles of the group:
- Reduce transmission, severe illness and death [from the virus that causes COVID-19]
- Preserve functioning of the healthcare system
Unfortunately the Advisory Group has essentially ignored their first goal, “Reduce transmission, severe illness and death”. The Idaho priority list published December 9 has as Group 1 the health establishment first, down to dentists, pharmacy staff and healthcare administrative staff not working remotely. As Group 2, are listed the “Essential Workers”, police, prison guards, school teachers, food processing, grocery and convenience store workers, National Guard, etc. (see https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/CVAC-Prioritization-for-HCP-and-Essential-Workers.pdf)
What are they thinking? Reviewing the data on the Idaho COVID-19 website shows the following facts:
- People age 60 and older have accounted for 65.6 percent of the hospitalizations in Idaho
- People age 60 and over have accounted for 93.5 percent of the deaths in Idaho
Even the village idiot should get the next group after front line health workers correct, the people age 60 and over, and the people with severe respiratory, heart, and other severe risk issues. This would quickly reduce the COVID-19 hospitalizations by two thirds and deaths from 99 to only 6 per 10,000 new cases.
With the medical crisis so greatly reduced the non-front line health care and “Essential Workers” could come next as per priority tables.
Fortunately they have recently come slightly to their senses and put nursing home residents and staff near the top of the list. But that is but a part of the high risk group. If you are or have relatives in the over 60 at risk group, talk to your State Legislative representatives about this now. (Disclaimer, I and my spouse are in the over 60 group).
James Mathias,
Blackfoot