I do so wish the media would stop acting so shocked and surprised at Our Orange President's style. He's only been doing it for the last 4 years. You'd think they would have learned by by now.
When he speaks, he riffs. He talks off the cuff. He thinks out loud. He'll contradict himself in the same sentence. He jokes. He uses sarcasm. Deal with it.
Do I always like it? No. Sometimes it makes me cringe. I wish he could resist the urge to respond to every single little slight. It gets tiring.
But it's ironic that a news media that's always demanding transparency is so hostile to the most transparent president in American history.
Compare that to his predecessor. Barry Obama couldn't so much as excuse himself to use the john without having 3 speechwriters carefully craft the wording, run it by 5 different focus groups and put it up on a TelePrompter. He was our first (and hopefully last) CGI president.
So say what you will about Big Orange's policies. I like some of 'em and hate some of 'em. To say he spends money he doesn't have like a drunken sailor is an insult to drunken sailors. My God, you'd think he was a Democrat!
But I like the fact that he's not afraid to say what he really thinks, that he uses humor, and he isn't afraid to call out blatant media bias when he sees it. It's about time we had a president with the stones to do that.
Ricardo Perez,
Pocatello