We are just shy of 100,000 dead in three months time while Trump takes a golfing weekend. Sends us the picture of his sense of responsibility, ability, and compassion doesn't it? 100,000 families reeling as he golfs.
Sad to say this is indicative of the former Republican Party's ability to govern. Trump is the culmination of decades of anti-government anti-working people themes that started with Reagan. What's been going on for years? Destroy health care, destroy the social safety net which includes Social Security and Medicare, food stamps, housing, destroy education, let the infrastructure decay.
Destroy government how? First by de-funding it and by putting in charge anyone from total incompetents to totally anti the agency or department or court position. Trump and the Cult of Trump GOP have raised this to an art form.
The CARES Act which helped primarily big corporations and the rich passed. The HEROES Act which helps us, helps protect voting during the pandemic, and helps the essential US Postal Service is being held up by Trump and "Moscow" Mitch McConnell so they can get more incompetent judges on the bench.
Vote these callous craven people out and vote Democratic November 3. Our lives matter.
Dallas Chase,
Boise