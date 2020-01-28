The impeachment proceedings now underway demand a legitimate and transparent airing of the issues, including consideration of the evidence which has recently surfaced. Over 60% of Americans - including Republicans - feel likewise.
The idea that a trial can be held in the middle of the night and without evidence or witnesses is abhorrent to everything America stands for. Please don't be a party to that behavior.
Whether you finally vote yea or nay on conviction you can legitimately argue the merits of your vote if you have heard and considered the evidence. If you cast your vote without that process you cannot mount any credible argument and you will have accepted a lack of integrity as the new Senate norm.
Why not do this the right way, with evidence and witnesses tested and proven or disproven?
Roy Miller,
Pocatello