As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee I feel you are well aware of the problem of removing bad employees. This is a problem in our government at both local and national level it also is a problem outside of government as well. Making a rule and understanding the consequences when violating the rule is basic. The problem arises when barriers compromise enforcement. A major barrier are unions that prevent enforcement. You should write and support legislation that corrects this problem.
I served in the military during the sixties, worked as a union member in three separate unions, served 15 years in management and now retired. As I watch the recent outcry for “justice” one organization(s) above all escape’s scrutiny and deserves the most blame. This organization is the union. We have all worked with co-workers who should have been fired many times for an action then given another opportunity. This happens with consistency when unions are involved. Unions are a third party with no accountability but they are exactly the one that should be held accountable.
Laws need to be passed to hold unions accountable. The union needs to be an active member of enforcement to remove bad employees. The bad apple should not be allowed to remain in a bunch to spoil those who are doing a good job.
Currently unions exist to protect those who should not be protected and to a lesser extent to bargain for their members. They collect union dues from members and distribute a major portion to one political party. Without laws to hold unions accountable we will have teachers, policemen, government, and public workers who remain in positions that provide no useful purpose and are a cancer that exists to the organization in which they serve. Enact laws that hold unions accountable for not being proactive for removing the cancer. Not taking action to correct this problem leaves lawmakers accountable as well.
Gene Waters,
Pocatello