In an opinion piece in the Idaho State Journal on March 29 you stated, "It might take quite awhile before the average American regards local church goers as slightly weird, but at least we are moving in the right direction."
There is a big difference between us, sir, and it is not that you are an atheist and I a Christian. The big difference is that I accept that your beliefs are different from mine and I am willing to give you that privilege without censure or ridicule and you, sir will not do the same for me.
Linda Beauvais,
Blackfoot