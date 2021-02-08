As a life-long Republican (that is, until 2018), I am troubled by the deep partisan political divide in the U.S. I ponder with great concern and often, with downright disgust, the direction our republic is headed.
Former President Trump still insists that the 2020 election was rigged, stolen, and widely fraudulent even though 50 states certified their respective elector’s votes (after several re-counts in certain states)! Even more disturbing to me is that a large number of Congressional Republicans have been complicit with Trump’s non-stop “I won” proclamations post-election, even to this day. Is this the Republican party you want to lead? Do you really think it is okay to allow extremist groups to hijack the party? This is NOT the Republican party in which I and my mid-western kinfolk were raised.
On February 1, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to the nation: “Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican party and our Country”. His remarks were largely directed toward the radical, conspiracy-wielding freshman congresswoman from Georgia. However, McConnell’s words seem very fitting in describing the entire convoluted chain of events and public disinformation effort that began months before November 3; up to and including the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by violent, far-right-wing and white supremacist protesters--thanks to Trump’s “encouraging” remarks fueling and inciting rally goers.
I hope Senators vote their heart, based on facts presented, in the second impeachment trial of Trump, putting our nation first and foremost. The insurrection at the Capitol happened under his watch! If he is acquitted, when is there ever any accountability? Donald Trump’s coat tails are getting shorter and shorter. Anyone still hanging on to them should consider letting go!
Dan Pierce,
Moscow, Idaho