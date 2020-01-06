Congressman Simpson, you in your life-time, could not have had a more competent person than Dr. David Adler, critiquing your own incompetent justifying to us, we Idahoans, and all Americans, your excuses for not supporting the U S Congressional impeachment of Donald Trump. [ Idaho State J., Dec. 31,2019]
Adler used the term ‘mischaracterizes’ to define your thinking, voting behavior.
A very polite, ‘diplomatic’ term -
Dr. Adler PhD., I trust by now - you are aware of his many years of being an academic expert of Political Sciences, Idaho State U; and his now being president of the Idaho Alturas Institute, which promotes the American Constitution, civic education and gender equality, provided you and the Journal’s readers a very high-level (and polite) educative analysis of your own voting behavior.
You will likely recall meeting me – years ago, in the Red Fish Lake Lodge (a Sunday morning) when you, having been invited to be our guest speaker to the annual Idaho Conservation League meeting.
Quite naively, you assured all of us that as a Washington D.C. Congressman from Idaho – you would be doing whatever you could to ‘’support healthy forests’’-
You’ll recall me – sitting very close to you – raising my hand; and you then asking me what my questions was.
I asked you to please tell us your definition of “a healthy forest’’– You sat back in your chair – from the table you had been leaning on, put your hand to your chin. Finally you looked at me and said, “You know, I’ve got to think about that ---“
Now you’ll also recall that same morning as you were headed back to the airport in your rented white Lincoln – and stopped, rolled down your window and still smiling, “That was a good question – you’ll be hearing back from me- - -“
Then the next time you and I ran into each other - was here in ISU’s Student Union. You were a speaker there.
I caught up with you at the noon break. You recognized me, as you were headed to lunch with two people.
I reminded you that I was still waiting for you to define “healthy forest’’ -
Again, and still smiling – “Oh, yes, I do need to do that ---“
I was able to let you know that I had, twice more, written to you asking for you to give Idahoans your ‘’healthy forest’’ definition.
Fortunately for you politically, the majority of Idaho voters have a propensity to vote ‘‘party politics’’.
Unfortunately – for Western United States - and for our thousands of acres of federal public lands, you continue to place ‘the economy’ (money) über our precious, vital for life-environmental needs.
M.K. Hueftle
Pocatello