Why do you continue to remain silent, refusing to condemn Trump’s efforts to overturn a proven fair election? ALL evidence points to the facts that it was one of the most secure elections ever, in spite of Trumps “whining” and outright lies to the contrary. NO other president has ever tried to pull such a dirty trick! You know darn good and well that what he is trying to do is WRONG. To quote two retired four-star officers, a general and an admiral, both, having been at one time Vice Chairman of the JCS “AND NO AMERICAN SHOULD PLACE THEIR ALLEGIANCE TO A SINGLE POLITICAL PARTY BEFORE THEIR DEVOTION TO OUR NATION AS A WHOLE.” It’s time YOU DO WHAT IS RIGHT! Have you, fearing threats from Trump, the schoolyard bully, abandoned honesty, honor, integrity, oath of office and upholding The Constitution? Has courage been replaced with cowering? What are you afraid of? He can’t fire you! He can call you some of his “favorite names” or try to intimidate you, which should be considered praise, not intimidation. If the republican party chooses to continue down a destructive path supporting Trump and his racism, divisiveness, abuse of power and obstruction of justice, beyond all common sense and good reason, it may be time to change the name of the party to one that now more accurately reflects its current philosophy because IT IS NO LONGER THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, IT IS SOMETHING ELSE and it’s truly scary what it has morphed into, particularly under the Trump regime!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello